Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

VRDN stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $950.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

