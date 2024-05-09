Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The business’s revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

See Also

