VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $492.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 492.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 542142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.04).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 468.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 457.34. The company has a market cap of £748.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -632.18%.

Insider Transactions at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund news, insider Huw Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($57,788.94). Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.