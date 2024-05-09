Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC cut its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,179 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises 3.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Viasat worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viasat by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

