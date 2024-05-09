Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.62. 99,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

