Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 516 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AOM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.