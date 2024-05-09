Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 6.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $54,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

