Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Veracyte Stock Up 1.4 %

VCYT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 98,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

