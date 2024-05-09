Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,055 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 235,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,722. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.