Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 369,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,655. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

