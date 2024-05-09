Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.85. The company had a trading volume of 709,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,017. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

