Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,348,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,021. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

