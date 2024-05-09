Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 598 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BSEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

