Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 13758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

