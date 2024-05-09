Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.9 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.16-0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 110,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,367. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.