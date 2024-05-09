TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Nicholas Corcoran Sells 3,222 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $418,570.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $127.22 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

