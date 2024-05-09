Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

