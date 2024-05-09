Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

TTD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,036. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 241.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

