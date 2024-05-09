Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,885 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toast by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 201.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 409,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 273,879 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $11,762,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

