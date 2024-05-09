Toast (NYSE:TOST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,381,885. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.