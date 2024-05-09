Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $357.63 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $357.63 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.05 or 0.99963258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03594217 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,240,791.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

