Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

