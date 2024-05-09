The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,115. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 1,963,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,301. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.