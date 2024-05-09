The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Lande Rashida La Sells 10,140 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

