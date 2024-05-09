Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8044 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.
Temenos Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
