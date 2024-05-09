TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.30

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 703161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 281.6% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 42,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

