Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 815 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $11,711.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at $899,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $3,705.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

