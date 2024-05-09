Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE RGR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

