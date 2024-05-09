Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $331.47. The company had a trading volume of 504,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,989. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.05 and its 200 day moving average is $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

