StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

