StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.20.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
