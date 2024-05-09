Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $66.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

INSW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 85,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,316. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

