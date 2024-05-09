STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Down 1.3 %

STERIS stock opened at $210.20 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

