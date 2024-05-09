STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.
STERIS Stock Down 1.3 %
STERIS stock opened at $210.20 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.