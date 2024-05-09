Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,368. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $108.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.