Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 376.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Power by 158.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

