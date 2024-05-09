SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,187. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

