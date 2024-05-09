Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

SHOP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,966. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

