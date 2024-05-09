Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given “Underperform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their underperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS remained flat at $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

