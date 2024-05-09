Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 1,640,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,290. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 936,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

