Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $20.02 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645,485 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

