Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 472,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

