Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

