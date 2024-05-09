ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.57

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 9273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.
ScanSource Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.