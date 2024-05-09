ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.57

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 9273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 53.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,748,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 43.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ScanSource by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

