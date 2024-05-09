ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

