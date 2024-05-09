Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
About Rubicon Technology
