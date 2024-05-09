Robert W. Baird Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $32.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Up 21.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.