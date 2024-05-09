Robert W. Baird Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

