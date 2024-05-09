RMR Wealth Builders Sells 5,507 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $440.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $321.60 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

