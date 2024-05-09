RMR Wealth Builders Sells 16,492 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

