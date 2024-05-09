RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $914.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $821.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

