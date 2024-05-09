RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $779.68 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $741.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.22 and its 200-day moving average is $674.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

